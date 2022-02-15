Monday, February 14th 2022, 10:10 pm

Ahead Of Utility Bill Hikes, Oklahoma Regulators Release List of Fuel Providers Who Sold Billions To Utility Companies

Oklahoma regulators released a breakdown of the that sold billions in fuel to utility companies during a historic winter storm.

In February 2021, winter storm Uri devastated power grids in Oklahoma and nearby states. Demand for natural gas and fuel surged, prompting utility companies to make emergency purchases while prices spiked.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission last week released a breakdown of the companies and the utility companies to which they sold fuel, gas, transportation services, etc.

Five of the largest utilities, Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Summit Utilities of Oklahoma (formerly Centerpoint) , Oklahoma Natural Gas, and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas made nearly $3 billion-worth of emergency purchases between February 7 – 21, 2021.

Utility companies are preparing to pass those costs along to customers by adding a fee of a few dollars to bills over the course of 20 years or more.

The increases could go into effect towards the end of 2022, at the earliest, according to Matt Skinner of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The top earner from the emergency purchases was NextEra Energy Marketing LLC, a Florida-based company that took in $429,830,427 from Oklahoma utility companies. Southwest Energy, LP, sold the second-most with $410,166,393.

Arkansas Oklahoma Gas spent $95,504,709.36 on emergency purchases during the storm, which is the most of the five utilities. The OCC has yet to approve of a long-term payment plan for AOG.

Jerry Bohnen, journalist and managing editor of the newsletter OK Energy Today, said the OCC report does not show the volume of each utility’s purchases. The rate which the companies charged is still hidden from the public.

“What did they charge? Did they increase those rates during the time-frame in question?” Bohnen said.

Skinner said the rate which the companies charged for emergency fuel, gas, transportation, and other services is closed to the public because of state contracts.











