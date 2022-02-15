Police Investigating After 2 People Found Dead In A Car

Monday, February 14th 2022, 6:12 pm

Two people were found dead in a car in northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators are now working to find out how the two people died.

"This is not a good way to start the day off on valentine's day," said Christine Allen, a resident.

Police say they first got the call just after shortly after 10 Monday morning, at a mobile home park near NW 10th and Portland. Officers say it was a check the welfare call, possibly related to a shooting.

"They located two deceased persons inside a vehicle here," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with Oklahoma City Police. "We don't know much more than that at this time, that's really all we have to go off of."

The car was parked just outside one of the homes and one of the front windows was broken.

"We're processing the exterior scene right now," said Quirk. "We're waiting for the ME (Medical Examiner) to arrive, and we'll know more as the investigation unfolds from that point."

Police say no arrests have been made yet, but they talked to several possible witnesses at the scene.

News 9 spoke to those who were inside a dentist office nearby, who say they were shocked to see police scattered through the area because they didn't hear anything out of the ordinary.

"It was quite scary," said Allen. "I was afraid to get out of my car, because I didn't know what was going on."

Investigators are still looking over what they gathered from the scene right now. If you have any other information on this case, you're asked to call the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.



