Sassy Mama: Simple Chocolate Mousse

Monday, February 14th 2022, 5:09 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama joins the News 9 crew to get you ready for Valentine's Day!

Simple Chocolate Mousse

1 1/2 cup whipped cream (divided)

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Pinch of instant coffee or express o powder

Heat 1/2 cup whipping cream on the stovetop set at low till it simmers. Remove from the stovetop and stir in chocolate chips. Stir till chocolate is melted. Add pinch of chocolate and stir to combine. Set aside to cool.

Whip the remaining cream with powdered sugar till peaks begin to form. Fold in the chocolate mixture into the whipped cream. Once chocolate is incorporated, add spoonfuls of mousse to your serving bowls. Top with whipped cream & sprinkle with chocolate shavings or sprinkles. Chill till you are ready to serve.



