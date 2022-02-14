Sassy Mama: Red Velvet Brownies

Monday, February 14th 2022, 4:41 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama joins the News 9 crew to get you ready for Valentine's Day!

Red Velvet Brownies

5½ tablespoons unsalted butter

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 cup milk chocolate chips (or bars cut in even-sized small pieces)

2 large eggs

¾ cup unbleached all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of red food coloring





Grease a 9" square baking pan with butter. Dust the pan with flour and shake out the excess. Preheat the oven to 350 ℉. In a small heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt the butter, sugar and milk while stirring constantly.

Stir until all are well-combined, melted, and smooth. Remove the saucepan from the heat and add the chocolate chips. Stir until everything is melted and well combined. Put the chocolate mixture into a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs, one at a time, and mix well. Measure the flour, salt, baking soda and sift directly into the chocolate mixture. With an electric mixer on low, mix the dry ingredients until no trace remains. Add the vanilla and food coloring and mix until all are thoroughly combined. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan. Spread evenly with a spatula. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the pan, comes out clean or with only crumbs. Cool the pan on a rack for at least 1 hour. Ice with cream cheese icing and then refrigerate until serving. 6-8 days.







