Monday, February 14th 2022, 10:14 pm

Purcell Man Charged In Connection With The Murder Of His Wife

Court documents reveal new information about the relationship between a Purcell murder victim and the man police said took the mom's life.

Newly filed court documents said days before Margarita Moody was murdered her and her daughters were staying in a shelter because of allegations of domestic violence against the suspect.

Bouquets of flowers remain on the front porch of the Moody residence in Purcell. Steven Moody Jr. charged with first degree murder after his wife was found beaten to death in their home.

On February 5th, 2022, two of Margarita’s friends went to check on the mother of three after her children couldn’t get ahold of her.

A few knocks went unanswered before the friend got in through the window.

Court documents said that’s when Margarita was found “lying on the bathroom floor”. Her body “covered in several blankets” and a space heater at her feet.

Purcell police department arrived on scene to find a bloody COVID mask, walls, sheets, and pillows. A human tooth was found on a tv shelf in the master bedroom.

Investigators on scene removed the blankets to find Margarita undressed with injuries on both her knees followed by bruising on her arms, ribs, and neck. Her torso “red with black and blue bruising.”

The medical examiner said Margarita had an injury so significant “portions on her lip appeared to be missing.”

Steven Moody Jr. at first told police he punched her several times after he thought she was unfaithful and then she fell down the stairs.

A second time, he told police after hitting her they both went to bed when she took her clothes off. That’s when he went to the bathroom and heard her fall alleging that he tried to do chest compressions, but she was already dead.

Steven Moody was charged with domestic assault and battery back in 2017. He is due in court for this case on Friday February 18th, 2022.







