Stitt Appoints QuikTrip Lawyer To State Board Of Education

Monday, February 14th 2022, 3:40 pm

By: Jake Meyer

Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Monday that he has appointed Sarah Lepak to the State Board of Education, filling the vacant seat for Congressional District 2. Lepak must be confirmed by the Oklahoma State Senate.

Lepak is currently a Senior Environmental Project Manager at QuickTrip Corp. In Tulsa. She leads the company’s compliance department and manages environmental regulatory compliance and due diligence for QuikTrip stores.

Lepak is a Claremore native. She earned a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Oklahoma in 2002 and her law degree from the University of Kansas in 2005.

Lepak has also served on the OU Price College of Business Management/Entrepreneurship advisory board since 2010.



