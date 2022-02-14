Senate Republicans Pick Sen. Treat To Continue As Nominee For Pro Tempore

Monday, February 14th 2022, 3:29 pm

By: News 9

Senate Republicans again have selected Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, as their nominee to serve in the Senate’s top leadership post.

First elected president pro tempore in 2018, Treat was elected by acclamation as Republicans’ pro tempore designee for the 2023 and 2024 sessions. After completing that term, Treat will have served six years as president pro tempore, matching Brian Bingman as the longest-serving Republican pro tempore.

The 59th Legislature will convene in January for organizational day, at which time the Senate will officially vote to select the president pro tempore.