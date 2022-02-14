Proposed Bill Seeks To Help Women Battling Cancer Receive Fertility Preservation Options

Monday, February 14th 2022, 12:21 pm

A proposal that could help women facing cancer treatment preserve their chance to have children is up for debate at the State Capitol this session.

Back in September, News 9 told you about Corinne Dinges and the legacy that lives on after she passed away.

At this time, Corrine's Law is officially Senate Bill 1599 and supporters are hoping it will get passed and help women who are battling cancer.

Corrine Dinges fought Ewing's Sarcoma for three years, all while showing compassion for others and advocating for women.

On August 17th of 2021, she passed away, but her mission to help women battling cancer continues.

Corinne's law has two main goals, to educate women on their fertility preservation options and ensure that fertility treatment is accessible to everyone battling cancer.

Cancer survivor Carly Kirkland is one of the women behind the push for legislation.

"…This ability to make sure that her legacy and her passion for this cause lives on… I think that she would be thrilled to know that no one else even has to think about this decision if this legislation were to pass. I just think there is no better way to honor her and her legacy and her heart for others."

Because of Corinne, she knew her options for having a family and now she is fighting for other women to have that same chance.

"Insurance did not cover it. That is something that we are still working on...I am just hoping that Corrine's Law would render it possible for women to not even have to think twice about preserving their eggs."

If you are interested in being a part of getting Corrine's Law passed, here are some of the ways you can help.

1. Go to https://oksenate.gov/senators

2. Enter OK Zip (use 73105 if you’re out of State)

3. Call and email the senators that populate based on your zip

The group has made an email + phone call script to do this.

To learn more about the organization, click here.

For the full bill's details, click here.