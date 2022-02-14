Construction Project Begins Work on East Side Of Penn And Memorial

Monday, February 14th 2022, 8:36 am

Starting Monday, crews will begin moving construction signs and equipment to add protective, or "Texas" turnarounds, on the east side of Penn at the intersection of Memorial road.

The left lanes on westbound and eastbound Memorial will be closed periodically, as well as the right lane on northbound Pennsylvania.

Road crews hope to have no possible lane closures until Tuesday morning.

When the project is complete, it will be identical to what's already on the western side of Penn, which is a protective road that goes underneath the Kilpatrick Turnpike bridge.

The project will make it so that people exiting the Turnpike or trying to make a left turn on Memorial will be able to bypass the traffic signal.

Crews are hoping to avoid lane closures during the morning and evening commutes.

This project is expected to be completed in around four months.

It's important to note, while portions of Penn and Memorial will be closed during the project, the on and off ramps to the Kilpatrick turnpike will remain open.