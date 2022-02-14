×
OCPD Responding To Reported Shooting In NW OKC
Weather Alerts
Jed's Monday School Day Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, February 14th 2022, 6:39 am
By:
Jed Castles
Jed's Monday School Day Forecast
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for Feb. 14, 2022.
Watch: Lorri Perez With Family & Children Services Discuses Valentine's Day Mental Health
News On 6
Monday is Valentine's Day, a day to celebrate the people you love.
Jason Aldean To Perform At BOK Center This Summer
Drake Johnson
Multi-platinum country artist Jason Aldean is set to perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this summer. The venue announced Monday that Aldean's 'ROCK N' ROLL COWBOY TOUR' will be in Tulsa on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
