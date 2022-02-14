×
Watch Live: News 9 This Morning
×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
36°
Feels like 27°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Phoenix Open Highlights
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, February 13th 2022, 11:17 pm
By:
News 9,
News On 6
Phoenix Open Highlights
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share some highlights from Phoenix Open this weekend.
More Like This
Phoenix Open Highlights
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share some highlights from Phoenix Open this weekend.
Phoenix Open Highlights
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share some highlights from Phoenix Open this weekend.
Play The Percentages
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb Play the Percentages on a variety of questions.
Play The Percentages
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb Play the Percentages on a variety of questions.
Viewer Question: Lindy Waters
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss whether or not Lindy Water remains on the Thunder roster for the remainder of the season for this weeks Viewer Question.
Viewer Question: Lindy Waters
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss whether or not Lindy Water remains on the Thunder roster for the remainder of the season for this weeks Viewer Question.
Play The Percentages
News 9
Dean and John Play the Percentages on a variety of questions.
Play The Percentages
News 9
Dean and John Play the Percentages on a variety of questions.
View More Stories
More Like This
Phoenix Open Highlights
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share some highlights from Phoenix Open this weekend.
Play The Percentages
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb Play the Percentages on a variety of questions.
Viewer Question: Lindy Waters
News 9
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss whether or not Lindy Water remains on the Thunder roster for the remainder of the season for this weeks Viewer Question.
Play The Percentages
News 9
Dean and John Play the Percentages on a variety of questions.
OKC Thunder Fall To Indiana Pacers In Summer League Matchup
News 9
The OKC Thunder Summer League team fell to 1-3 after a 95-61 beating against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.
Muskogee Team Advances To 3-0 In Little League Softball World Series
News On 6
The Oklahoma team from Muskogee advanced to 3-0 in the Little League Softball World Series on Saturday.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Carmen Herrera, Cuban-Born Abstract Artist, Dies At 106
Associated Press
Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, whose radiant color and geometric paintings were overlooked for decades before the art world took notice, has died. She was 106.
Carmen Herrera, Cuban-Born Abstract Artist, Dies At 106
Associated Press
Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, whose radiant color and geometric paintings were overlooked for decades before the art world took notice, has died. She was 106.
Ivan Reitman, Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75
Associated Press
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century, from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. He was 75.
Ivan Reitman, Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75
Associated Press
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century, from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. He was 75.
Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl
Associated Press
In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl
Associated Press
In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 13
News 9
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 13
News 9
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Carmen Herrera, Cuban-Born Abstract Artist, Dies At 106
Associated Press
Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, whose radiant color and geometric paintings were overlooked for decades before the art world took notice, has died. She was 106.
Ivan Reitman, Producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director, Dies At 75
Associated Press
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century, from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. He was 75.
Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl
Associated Press
In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 13
News 9
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for this week's Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz.
Loved Ones Remember Long-Time Tulsa Meteorologist, Friend Clint Boone
Ashlyn Brothers
Friends and family of the late Clint Boone are gathering in Tulsa to honor the life of the long-time meteorologist, family man, and fierce friend ahead of his funeral Monday morning. It's been a week since our coworker Meteorologist Clint Boone passed away unexpectedly.
Local Restaurants Busy On Super Bowl, Valentine's Day Weekend
Johnny Resendiz
Many local restaurants are working overtime this weekend to keep up with the crowds for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. Sports bars like Elgin Park are busy with people dining in and ordering delivery.
View More Stories