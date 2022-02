Sunday, February 13th 2022, 10:49 pm

By: News 9

Power Outages Reported In Multiple Cities Across Metro

Power outages have been reported across the Oklahoma City Metro on Sunday night.

O&GE Outage Map shows over 20,000 reported outages across the state and 1,300 in McClain County.

Other report outages in Mustang, Newcastle, and SW OKC.

News 9 contacted OG&E and they said to expect power to be restored around 12:15 a.m.

OG&E said they do not know what caused the power outage at this time and could provide no more updates.









This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.