OHP: 36-Year-Old Woman Killed In Stephens County Crash

Sunday, February 13th 2022, 3:10 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported Sunday that a woman was killed and a man was injured in a Stephens County crash early in the morning.

The OHP said 36-year-old Jayme Garcia, of Comanche, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on N 2720 road at approximately 4:30 a.m. by Survival Flight EMS.

Troopers said the driver, Jose Garcia III, was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 2720 when he lost control and departed the road on the left. Troopers estimate the vehicle turned over two times, ejecting both Jayme and Jose an unknown distance.

Jose Garcia was taken to a hospital and left against medical advice, according to the OHP.

The OHP reports the passengers were not wearing seatbelts.