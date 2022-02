Sunday, February 13th 2022, 4:04 pm

By: News 9

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Caddo County woman Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said 59-year-old Wanda Fowler of Apache was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fowler was last seen wearing a blue jeans blue knit sweater and possibly a dark blue or black jacket.

Police said Fowler is under proven medical or physical disability.

This is a developing story.