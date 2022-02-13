Sunday, February 13th 2022, 11:56 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City, ODOT Crews To Work On Multiple NW OKC Roads This Week

Your commute could change this week because of multiple construction projects on Oklahoma City's northwest side.

First, the city will be building a protected turnaround at Memorial Road and the east side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said it will be identical to what's already on the west side. The project is expected to last around four months.

Officials also said Lake Hefner Drive north of the lake will be closed starting Monday.

The dam road entrance at Britton Road and the road near the northeast parking lot will be blocked off.

Oklahoma City officials said workers will be repairing cracks.

The road is expected to reopen March 31.







