Warm Start To Week, But Likelihood Of Potential Storm Looms

Sunday, February 13th 2022, 9:47 am

By: News 9

The bitter morning cold was here Saturday, but the normal winter morning returned to central Oklahoma on Sunday.

The arctic air will move out of the state, which will allow us to have Sunday afternoon highs into the low 50s.

Valentine’s Day Monday will be warmer with highs well into the 60s. Similar highs are expected for Tuesday, but there will be a greater fire threat as winds will pick up as well.

According to News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams, rain is expected to move through Wednesday evening. A cold front could also provide the chance for some wintry weather, but early indications are that those chances are low.