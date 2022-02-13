×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
45°
Feels like 39°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 12)
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, February 13th 2022, 7:46 am
By:
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (February 12)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's Feb. 12, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
More Like This
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 12)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 12, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 12)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 12, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 13)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 13, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 13)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 13, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 12)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 12, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 12)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 12, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 11)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 11, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 11)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 11, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 12)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 12, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 13)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 13, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 12)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 12, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 11)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 11, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 11)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 11)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 11)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 11, 2022 noon newscast now.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl
Associated Press
In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl
Associated Press
In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
4 Children Escape House Fire In Tulsa
News On 6
Four children were able to escape a house fire Sunday morning.
4 Children Escape House Fire In Tulsa
News On 6
Four children were able to escape a house fire Sunday morning.
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige
CBS News
Sunday's Super Bowl LVI saw a major showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. But while players retreated after the 2nd quarter with the Rams leading, the show only got more spectacular — with '90's legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J Blige taking the stage during the halftime performance.
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige
CBS News
Sunday's Super Bowl LVI saw a major showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. But while players retreated after the 2nd quarter with the Rams leading, the show only got more spectacular — with '90's legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J Blige taking the stage during the halftime performance.
US Suspends Mexican Avocado Imports On Eve Of Super Bowl
Associated Press
Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
US Suspends Mexican Avocado Imports On Eve Of Super Bowl
Associated Press
Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl
Associated Press
In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
4 Children Escape House Fire In Tulsa
News On 6
Four children were able to escape a house fire Sunday morning.
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Features Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige
CBS News
Sunday's Super Bowl LVI saw a major showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. But while players retreated after the 2nd quarter with the Rams leading, the show only got more spectacular — with '90's legends like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J Blige taking the stage during the halftime performance.
US Suspends Mexican Avocado Imports On Eve Of Super Bowl
Associated Press
Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
Bartlesville Business Creates 'Candle For A Cause' To Benefit American Heart Association
News On 6
The owners of a Bartlesville candle shop are giving back this Valentine's Day after a life-changing event.
Police Arrest Remaining Protesters At US-Canada Bridge
Associated Press
Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions near a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge early Sunday.
View More Stories