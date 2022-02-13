×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5:30PM
LIVE
NOW
24°
Feels like 13°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Join the conversation (
)
Saturday, February 12th 2022, 10:34 pm
By:
Justin Rudicel
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your forecast for February 12, 2022.
Saturday Forecast
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your forecast for February 12, 2022.
Friday Evening Forecast
Justin Rudicel
News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Friday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Evening Forecast
Justin Rudicel
News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Friday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Sunday Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Justin Rudicel
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your forecast for February 12, 2022.
Friday Evening Forecast
Justin Rudicel
News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Friday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 11, 2022.
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for Feb. 11, 2022.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Derozan Scores 38, Vucevic Dominates As Bulls Beat Thunder
Steve McGehee
It wasn’t like the Chicago Bulls asked DeMar DeRozan to deliver yet another dominant performance. Then again, requests aren’t needed.
Derozan Scores 38, Vucevic Dominates As Bulls Beat Thunder
Steve McGehee
It wasn’t like the Chicago Bulls asked DeMar DeRozan to deliver yet another dominant performance. Then again, requests aren’t needed.
Heat Wave To Bring Record-Breaking Temperatures On Super Bowl Sunday
Associated Press
A high pressure winter heat wave in Southern California is forecast to lash Los Angeles with unseasonably hot temperatures on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center. It could be the hottest kick-off in all of Super Bowl history, according to CBS Los Angeles.
Heat Wave To Bring Record-Breaking Temperatures On Super Bowl Sunday
Associated Press
A high pressure winter heat wave in Southern California is forecast to lash Los Angeles with unseasonably hot temperatures on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center. It could be the hottest kick-off in all of Super Bowl history, according to CBS Los Angeles.
Canadian Border Protests Affecting Workers & Supply Shortages In America
CBS News
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.
Canadian Border Protests Affecting Workers & Supply Shortages In America
CBS News
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.
Oklahoma Rep. Files Bill To Create State Question On Death Penalty
McKenzie Gladney
An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill that would create a state question on whether the death penalty should exist in Oklahoma. Representative Mauree Turner of Oklahoma City introduced the bill and said, if passed, it would place the death penalty on the ballot as a state question for Oklahoma voters to decide on.
Oklahoma Rep. Files Bill To Create State Question On Death Penalty
McKenzie Gladney
An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill that would create a state question on whether the death penalty should exist in Oklahoma. Representative Mauree Turner of Oklahoma City introduced the bill and said, if passed, it would place the death penalty on the ballot as a state question for Oklahoma voters to decide on.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Derozan Scores 38, Vucevic Dominates As Bulls Beat Thunder
Steve McGehee
It wasn’t like the Chicago Bulls asked DeMar DeRozan to deliver yet another dominant performance. Then again, requests aren’t needed.
Heat Wave To Bring Record-Breaking Temperatures On Super Bowl Sunday
Associated Press
A high pressure winter heat wave in Southern California is forecast to lash Los Angeles with unseasonably hot temperatures on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center. It could be the hottest kick-off in all of Super Bowl history, according to CBS Los Angeles.
Canadian Border Protests Affecting Workers & Supply Shortages In America
CBS News
Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.
Oklahoma Rep. Files Bill To Create State Question On Death Penalty
McKenzie Gladney
An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill that would create a state question on whether the death penalty should exist in Oklahoma. Representative Mauree Turner of Oklahoma City introduced the bill and said, if passed, it would place the death penalty on the ballot as a state question for Oklahoma voters to decide on.
Tulsa Health Department Encourages People To Stay Safe For Super Bowl Weekend
News On 6
Super Bowl weekend is here, which means many people will gather to watch the big game. But the Tulsa Health Department (THD) said you should not let your guard down when it comes to COVID-19.
Catholic Charities Of Oklahoma Invites Afghan Refugees To ORU Game
News On 6
Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma arranged for some Afghan refugees to attend a basketball game at Oral Roberts University. The goal was to give these new Tulsa residents a chance to experience some American culture.
View More Stories