Saturday, February 12th 2022, 10:27 pm

By: News 9

Driver Of Car That Went Airborne Led Edmond Police On Chase In December

The driver of a car that went airborne and landed on a roof in northwest OKC is no stranger to trouble on the road.

Police say Joshua Wariboko-Alali was driving near Hefner Road and MacArthur Thursday afternoon when he hit something, rolled and landed on the roof of a house. He is expected to be okay.

This is after an incident we told you about in December -- when Wariboko led Edmond police on a chase after an illegal u-turn. He has not been charged in that incident.

Related Story: Witness: Car Goes Airborne, Lands On Roof In NW OKC

Related Story: An Illegal U-Turn Leads To Police Chase In Edmond



