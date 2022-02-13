Driver Of Car That Went Airborne Led Edmond Police On Chase In December

The driver of a car that went airborne and landed on a roof in northwest OKC is no stranger to trouble on the road.
Police say Joshua Wariboko-Alali was driving near Hefner Road and MacArthur Thursday afternoon when he hit something, rolled and landed on the roof of a house. He is expected to be okay.
This is after an incident we told you about in December -- when Wariboko led Edmond police on a chase after an illegal u-turn. He has not been charged in that incident.
Related Story: Witness: Car Goes Airborne, Lands On Roof In NW OKC
Related Story: An Illegal U-Turn Leads To Police Chase In Edmond