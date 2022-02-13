Heat Wave To Bring Record-Breaking Temperatures On Super Bowl Sunday

Saturday, February 12th 2022, 10:53 pm

By: Associated Press, CBS News

A high pressure winter heat wave in Southern California is forecast to lash Los Angeles with unseasonably hot temperatures on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Prediction Center. It could be the hottest kick-off in all of Super Bowl history, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is forecast to see temperatures near 90 degrees Sunday, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. The NWS has issued heat advisories for Los Angeles County, including portions of downtown Los Angeles, until 6 p.m. local time.

Michael Rogers, who helped design SoFi Stadium, said its roof will provide shade for fans at Sunday's game, and its 16 massive operable panels should help to alleviate heat, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The hot temperatures are forecast to be accompanied by offshore winds, which have helped increase temperatures over recent days, the NWS reports. Over the last 24 hours, areas throughout Los Angeles County and the San Fernando Valley have seen wind gusts up to 45 mph.

The heat and strong winds bring an elevated threat of wildfire activity and heat-related illnesses for people in the area, the NWS warned. Those under heat advisories are encouraged to stay hydrated and out of the sun in air-conditioned rooms.

"Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," the weather agency said Saturday. "Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!"

The heatwave has already broken local temperature records and sparked brush fires. On Saturday, temperatures at Los Angeles International Airport, which is just about 4 miles from SoFi Stadium, reached a record 89 degrees Fahrenheit.

By Monday, temperatures throughout the region are expected to cool down, as a cold storm makes its way through the Pacific Northwest, the NWS said. There's a slight chance of light rain showers rain and mountain showers, along with gusty winds, as the storm arrives on Tuesday.



