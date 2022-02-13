Homeland Grocers Working With Local Businesses To Promote Healthy Living

Saturday, February 12th 2022, 7:56 pm

Homeland is finding ways to promote a healthier lifestyle for their customers this Black History Month. This includes not just what you're feeding your body but your soul as well.

Homeland on NE 36th street and Lincoln Blvd sits in the heart of the Northeast community. Laurel Mauldin with A Table of the Wilderness is working to address the health concerns that many in this area are facing.

“The community of northeast Oklahoma City has high rates of diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol and hypertension,” Mauldin said.

Mauldin plans to host monthly food tours starting next week to show customers the foods they eat contribute to their overall health.

“It consists of shopping on a budget, also how to select seasonal produce, and we help individuals find healthy alternatives, healthy vegan alternatives to help process foods. We're also teaching individuals how to understand and read food labels,” Mauldin said.

Taking care of your body is one thing, but the Metropolitan Library System is encouraging folks to take care of their mind as well. This month, the grocery will feature a library nook with a variety of books from the Ralph Ellison Library.

“What we want people to do is to be able to come and read and if something catches your fancy then take it with you. Finish it where you are and when you get done bring it back so the next person can share it. If you decide to keep it, that's okay too. We work to promote that literacy and those reading habits from a young age on,” Larry Nash White, executive director of Metropolitan Library System said.

The library system said knowledge is power and their goal is to help people learn.

Storytimes and food tours start next week. The Ralph Ellison Library and Miss Oklahoma will be hosting storytimes at Homeland for children ages 5-10 on Saturday, February 19th at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. with Homeland providing snacks.

To RSVP for the Healthy Shopping Tours, CLICK HERE.