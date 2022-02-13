Oklahoma Secretary Of Energy Talks Future Opportunities In D.C. Visit

Saturday, February 12th 2022, 7:48 pm

By: News 9

The Biden administration is footing much of the bill for a cross-country network of electronic vehicle charging stations.. and Oklahoma energy officials want in.

The administration announced that $7.5 billion will go to installing almost 500,000 charging stations in the next five years. Oklahoma's energy secretary was in DC this week and says Oklahoma is well-positioned to play a major role in the build-out.

We still have the number one per capita in level three, or super-charging, infrastructure, so the fast chargers," Ken Wagner with Oklahoma Secretary of Energy & Environment said.

There are currently about 100,000 EV charging stations nationwide.







