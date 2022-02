Saturday, February 12th 2022, 7:46 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department hosted the 2022 Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics at Hurricane Harbor on Saturday.

Officers from across the metro plunged into 30-to-50 degree waters.

"They have over 350 jumpers out here today, the goal was to raise over $50,000 and currently they're at $52,000," said Mike Klehm, a Special Olympics Board Member.

They say all the money raised will go to the 1,200 athletes participating in the Special Olympics.