Saturday, February 12th 2022, 6:21 pm

By: News 9

Shawnee Hotel Fire, Explosion Caused By Woman Smoking With Oxygen, Authorities Say

The Shawnee Fire Department battled a fire in a room at the Super 8 hotel that the fire chief said started due to a woman smoking while using oxygen.

Authorities said the woman had left the room once they arrived on the scene and as they were about to look for more people inside, the oxygen tanks exploded.

No injuries were reported but the room is a complete loss.

Shawnee Police confirmed the flames at the Super 8 hotel near 5104 N. Harrison St. just around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and had the fire under control by 5 p.m.





