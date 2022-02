Saturday, February 12th 2022, 2:50 pm

By: News 9

ODOT Urges Drivers To Be Mindful Of Trucks On The Road

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and local road maintenance crews want people to be extra cautious when their trucks are out on the road.

One snow plow rolled of the road in the winter storm last week.

Thankfully the driver survived, but there are some things the public can do to help crews as they deal with snow or even repairing potholes.