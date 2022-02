Saturday, February 12th 2022, 10:11 am

By: News 9

Thanks to a cold front, the warmer temperatures we enjoyed for much of this week are gone Saturday.

The front brought along chilly north winds, making our wind chill temperatures below 15 degrees for much of central Oklahoma.

We’re expecting highs in the lower 40s in Oklahoma City.

By Sunday, the arctic air will move out of the state and we’ll begin a seasonal warmup to start Valentine’s Day week.