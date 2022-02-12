Paseo Arts District Celebrates Black History Month With Pieces By Local Artists

Friday, February 11th 2022, 6:11 pm

For Black History Month, the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center is featuring some of Oklahoma City’s most talented African American artists.

“The artwork that’s in here is so beautiful, the Black local artists are definitely expressing themselves and how they see the world,” said curator Tavie Blakely.

This is year two for the exhibit and artists are really excited about the opportunity.

“Just having an open door, where you will be received, and you can bring your different types of art,” said artist Detra Bruner.

The exhibit is a collaboration effort of Poetic City and the Paseo arts association giving exposure to even the youngest artists, like 13-year-old Kaleah Hines

“I just like to do cartoon characters. If I look on the web, I’ll find something I like to draw, and I’ll draw it,” said artist Keleah Hines.

The art is amazing but for the organizers it’s also about supporting the artist

“This is why we definitely want to show and inspire them to keep going and show them the rewards of when you put in the hard work and you put in the time and effort, we have to support that,” said Blakely.

“All of these artists are amazing, so we’ve all worked really hard to put together a show that’s worthy of the community coming out, viewing it having a good time,” said Curator and artist Sunee Rice.

Thirteen different artists have work displayed in the show all centered around this year’s theme of perception.

“How the world looks to us today, whether it’s technology, whether it’s love, human engagement, you know when you wake up in the morning how do you feel when you see the world today,” said Blakely.

Appreciating the opportunity for self-expression

“I used to dream about having my work displayed in a paseo gallery,” said Rice.

The exhibit is through the month of February everyone is invited out. The is no cost to enter.



