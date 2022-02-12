Oklahoma Woman Shocked After Apple Watch Shatters On Her Wrist

Friday, February 11th 2022, 10:24 pm

An Apple Watch screen burst into pieces out of nowhere, scaring a Mustang family.

A woman said she's in shock after her Apple Watch shattered out of nowhere. She said she's fine, but she wants people to be aware of how dangerous they could be.

Jamie Ring said she was riding home with her husband, sitting next to her grandson in the back seat when their peaceful ride home took a turn.

“There were two different loud bangs. It sounded exactly like a gunshot, which scared me my mind just went in that direction,” Ring said.

Ring thought they hit something, but she said that wouldn't make sense because she felt something fly across her lap.

“I could feel my wrist was hot and i felt something across my leg and i looked and my apple watch had just blown up,” Ring said.

Glass from the screen shattered throughout the backseat, just inches from her grandson. The screen is barely hanging on and the battery appears to be swollen.

Ring isn't the only person who's experienced this. Several Apple Watch owners have filed a class action lawsuit against the company.

The lawsuit said, “When a consumer’s body contacts the sharp edge of the detached, shattered, or cracked screen, there is substantial and material risk of serious injury, including lacerations, cuts, abrasions, and other injuries.”

News 9 reached out to Apple for a comment and have not heard back.

“It could be very you know frightening if it would've been by my face. You think about women putting on makeup or brushing their hair and your eyes are right there,” Ring said.

Her husband still stands by Apple Watch.

“I'm not afraid of anything. I'd be lost without my watch,” Ring said.

Ring is hesitant to get it replaced, she's just glad no one was hurt. As for her grandson Owen, he sees this as a new project.







