Capitol Week In Review: Grocery Sales Tax Repeal, Early Setback For School Choice Proposal

Friday, February 11th 2022, 5:18 pm

The first week of the 2022 legislative session is in the books, and things are already heating up under the dome.

The session began Monday with the Governor Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address. Then, it was off to the races with some of his proposals quickly embraced while others were put on ice.

"Pro. Tem (Greg) Treat filed a bill called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act. It makes sure that money follows the student, and it would make us a national leader in school choice," Gov. Kevin Stitt told lawmakers.

However, by Thursday, the Republican Speaker of the House said the bill would be dead on arrival.

"I don't plan to hear that bill this year, and I've communicated that," Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said.

Stitt also endorsed eliminating the state's sales tax on groceries. The proposal has been pushed by Democrats for years and has received a warmer reception this legislative session. One of three proposals to eliminate the tax passed out of committee Wednesday nine-to-zero.

"Whatever the reason that they decided to jump on board with this, we'll take it," House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said.

Democrats expressed concern over what they call “extreme” bills being authored by some of their Republican colleagues during a Thursday press conference.

Bills allowing parents to request the removal of library books, making over-the-counter COVID-19 remedies more available, dictating which bathrooms a transgender person can use and a bill supporting the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol rioters all are still live proposals that could be considered this session.