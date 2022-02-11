Friday, February 11th 2022, 4:20 pm

12-Year-Old Took His Mom's Car For A Joyride, Crashing It Into A Neighbor's Brick Entrance

Oklahoma City police say that a 12-year-old took his mom's car for a joyride, leading police on a chase on Mustang Road Thursday night.

The child behind the wheel crashed into a neighbor's brick entryway.

Police reports say he continued through a small field separating the homes and drove through fences surrounding the properties before coming to a stop.

Annah Lance and Mekayla Ralls, witnesses, were eating dinner near the window when they saw a car crash through the entrance of their home.

https://twitter.com/erikaleetv/status/1492189507600453645

"I thought my mom was getting pulled over," Lance said. "We ran out, but we didn't see the car light, so we were like 'where did it go,' and then we saw him getting pulled over in our neighbor's backyard."

Oklahoma Police officials say they attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it kept going, though speeds never got above 60 miles per hour.

"The van became engulfed in flames," Dillon Quirk, public information officer of OKCPD said. "The fire department arrived and put out the fire."

Police say the juvenile exited the vehicle and was put in the back of the patrol car. Luckily, no one was injured.

Neighbors say the 12-year-old's family came home shortly after the incident and apologized on the child's behalf.

"The family expressed that they're pretty shocked and sorry that this happened," Ralls said. "We are definitely praying for that family right now."

The 12-year-old's name hasn't been released, but he was booked into a juvenile facility on multiple complaints including eluding police.