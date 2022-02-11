5 Officers Wounded, Suspect Dead After Standoff At Phoenix Home; Baby Rescued

Friday, February 11th 2022, 11:27 am

By: CBS News

Nine police officers are injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting and standoff that involved a person barricaded inside a Phoenix home, police said Friday. Five of the officers were shot and four were hurt by bullet ricochet or shrapnel.

Another person, a woman, is in critical condition.

The incident unfolded when police responded to a 911 call overnight saying a woman was shot. An officer approached the home and was invited inside. As he approached the doorway, he was ambushed by the suspect and shot multiple times, police said.

A man later came to the door holding an infant, then placed the baby on the ground and walked away from the home with his hands up, at which point police detained him. Police officers moved in to get the baby, and four other officers were shot.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and found the suspect dead inside. A woman — the suspect's former girlfriend — was found critically injured.

Police said the man and woman have a child together and that the infant at the scene is believed to be their child.

All officers who were hurt are expected to recover.

A reporter with CBS affiliate KPHO-TV said the scene was "much calmer" after the threat was over. She tweeted photos showing holes in the home's second-story windows.

