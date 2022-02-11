Fire Investigators To Look Into What Caused Canton Apartments Fire

Friday, February 11th 2022, 9:48 am

Now that they are in the process of demolishing the building, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said it's going to be much more difficult to investigate why this fire started in the first place.

Fire investigators will be taking parts of the building when they are available to look at and inspect.

They'll also be using notes taken during the initial firefight to try their best and reconstruct this complex fire.

Estimated at nearly $65,000,000 and 325 total apartments, fire investigators said there is so much of the building they couldn't or have yet to access.

"Take a jigsaw puzzle, wet it down, burn it a little, then let firefighters trample all over it then drag it around a little bit and then try to put it back together," Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said. “With the destruction of the building itself and now the demolition, there's just nothing left physically for them to examine."

The other question is who is taking all the rubble away from the area away.

The fire department said the developer will clear the rubble once the fire is completely out.