Friday, February 11th 2022, 12:32 pm

By: News 9

Emergency crews responded to a fatal, head-on collision on State Highway 33 Friday morning in Guthrie.

Two cars, in addition to a semi truck, were involved in the accident.

One person was confirmed dead on the scene, authorities said.

Another person was trapped in their car following the accident. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

Both State Highway 33 and Pennsylvania Avenue remain closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.