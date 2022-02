Friday, February 11th 2022, 6:39 am

Temperatures for your Friday will be like Thursday, but the winds will kick in behind a cold front that blows in during the morning.

An elevated fire danger is in effect for Friday.

The weekend forecast will be cold on Saturday, with wind expected.

Sunday will see cool weather, but temperatures will bounce back from Saturday.

Temperatures will be milder for Valentine's day, which is under four days away!