×
Watch Live: News 9 At 9
×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
47°
Feels like 40°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Jed's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, February 11th 2022, 6:38 am
By:
Jed Castles
Jed's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 11, 2022.
More Like This
Jed's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 11, 2022.
Jed's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 11, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 10, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 10, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 8, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 8, 2022.
Lacey's Monday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 7, 2022.
Lacey's Monday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 7, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Jed's Friday Outdoor Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 11, 2022.
Lacey's Thursday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 10, 2022.
Lacey's Tuesday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 8, 2022.
Lacey's Monday Outdoor Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your Outdoor Forecast for Feb. 7, 2022.
Science With Swope: Snow Totals
Lacey Swope
On this week's Science With Swope, Meteorologist Lacey Swope talks about droughts, snow totals and melting snow liquid equivalents.
What Caught My Eye: Feb. 4
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 team's eye on Feb. 4, 2022. The News 9 team had a snow-themed edition of What Caught My Eye for Friday's segment.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Idaho Potato Commission Releases French Fry Scented Perfume
News On 6
The Idaho Potato Commission has launched a new product just in time for Valentine's Day.
Idaho Potato Commission Releases French Fry Scented Perfume
News On 6
The Idaho Potato Commission has launched a new product just in time for Valentine's Day.
Tickets Now On Sale For Troy Aikman's Highway To Henryetta Concert
News On 6
Tickets for the "Highway to Henryetta" concert go on sale on Friday.
Tickets Now On Sale For Troy Aikman's Highway To Henryetta Concert
News On 6
Tickets for the "Highway to Henryetta" concert go on sale on Friday.
Plan Approved For PSO To Repay Costs From 2021 Winter Storm
News On 6
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is still working with companies to find ways to recoup the billions spent during last year's February winter storm.
Plan Approved For PSO To Repay Costs From 2021 Winter Storm
News On 6
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is still working with companies to find ways to recoup the billions spent during last year's February winter storm.
Koala Declared Endangered As Disease, Lost Habitat Take Toll
Associated Press
Koalas were declared officially endangered Friday in eastern Australia as they fall prey to disease, lost habitat and other threats.
Koala Declared Endangered As Disease, Lost Habitat Take Toll
Associated Press
Koalas were declared officially endangered Friday in eastern Australia as they fall prey to disease, lost habitat and other threats.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Idaho Potato Commission Releases French Fry Scented Perfume
News On 6
The Idaho Potato Commission has launched a new product just in time for Valentine's Day.
Tickets Now On Sale For Troy Aikman's Highway To Henryetta Concert
News On 6
Tickets for the "Highway to Henryetta" concert go on sale on Friday.
Plan Approved For PSO To Repay Costs From 2021 Winter Storm
News On 6
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is still working with companies to find ways to recoup the billions spent during last year's February winter storm.
Koala Declared Endangered As Disease, Lost Habitat Take Toll
Associated Press
Koalas were declared officially endangered Friday in eastern Australia as they fall prey to disease, lost habitat and other threats.
High Inflation Impacting Local Food Banks
Brooke Griffin
With inflation hitting an all-time high in January, coming in at almost 8%, some local food banks say it’s becoming harder to keep their shelves stocked at a fair price. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma mainly distributes their food out to the local pantries that are accessible to everyone across Green country.
Proposed Law Would Allow School Board Members To Be Removed By Recall Petition
Cal Day
A proposed state law would allow school board members to potentially be removed from their position through a recall petition. Oklahoma currently has no law to recall any elected official, from the Governor all the way to school board members.
View More Stories