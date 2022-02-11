Friday, February 11th 2022, 6:23 am

Black History Month: Civil Rights Icon Paved The Way For Black Students In Oklahoma

Nancy Randolph Davis helped change the face of education here in Oklahoma when she was admitted into Oklahoma State University.

After graduation she continued to be a driving force in Oklahoma's public education and her legacy still lives on today.

After receiving her bachelors from Langston University, Nancy Randolph Davis wanted to further her education.

She was denied admission into the then Oklahoma A&M College twice, but in 1949, she became the first Black student admitted.

“When she entered OSU (Oklahoma State University) she was not allowed to sit in the classroom with her White classmates.

She had to sit on the outside of the classroom to listen to the professor where she could barely hear.

Eventually they let her come in and sit at an enclosed office nook still separated from her white classmates,” Nancy Lynn Davis said.

Randolph Davis graduated with her masters in home economics. From there she went to work.

“Through the years she taught home economics, she taught family relations, she taught childcare,” Lynn Davis said.

She started teaching in 1944 and continued serving Oklahoma students for more than 40 years. Nancy Lynn Davis said she too dedicated her career to a life of service. She not only served Oklahomans as a News 9 reporter, but as a teacher just like her mother.

“One of the things that my mom especially imparted to us is that you can get your education, you can attain but you must be able to reach back and help another fellow human being,” Lynn Davis said.

Nancy Lynn Davis believes if her mom were here now, she would have compassion for teachers and students as they deal with the challenges of COVID-19.



