Thursday, February 10th 2022, 10:13 pm

By: News 9

12-Year-Old Leads Police On Chase After Taking Mom's Car For 'Joyride'

Oklahoma City police say that a 12-year-old took his mom's car for a joyride, crashing it into a mailbox and fence.

It happened on Mustang Rd. Thursday evening.

Police say they got a call of a car driving erratic. When police located the vehicle they gave a short chase, where the boy eventually crashed.

Speeds reached as high as 60 miles per hour.

The boy was take to the police department and his parents have been contacted.