Embark Bus Drivers Identify Possible Human Trafficking Victim

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 6:21 pm

Several Oklahoma City bus drivers have been credited with potentially saving a young woman's life. Embark officials said the woman was a victim of human trafficking.

Embark drivers do more than shuttle passengers around the city. They are trained to act as the eyes and ears for the community.

Hundreds if not thousands of passengers pass through the downtown Oklahoma City Embark station in a week. Last fall, one visitor stood out to an alert driver.

“Our transportation professionals were conducting their normal work every day,” said Jason Ferbrache, Embark Director. “Noticed an individual was in distress.”

Instead of writing off the troubled woman. the driver started a conversation. Embark's director said two other employees were brought in to help in what appeared to be a potentially dangerous situation.

“Recognized they were a potential victim of human trafficking,” said Ferbrache. “They’re able to recognize that because of the training they receive.”

Ferbrache said every year drivers take a Transportation Security Administration led training that teaches them how to identify signs of domestic abuse and human trafficking. To protect the victim, Ferbrache could not comment on the details of the woman's circumstances but said there were clues the Embark employees did not ignore.

“Signs for example, a person traveling with a companion and that companion want to control their phone or their money,” said Ferbrache. “Or do all the talking for them.”

He said the employees acted quick and brought in Palomar Oklahoma City’s Family Justice Center and Oklahoma City police.

“Hopefully, we’re not in a position where we have to intervene again,” said Ferbrache. “But reality is we may be.”

Embarks also helps victims of other crimes with free and safe transportation to police departments and court.



