×
Oklahoma Votes: Get Election Results Here
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4AM
LIVE
NOW
42°
Feels like 35°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, February 10th 2022, 6:06 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (February 9)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (February 9)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Memorial Chargers Head Coach Motivates & Inspires Team
Daniel Hawk
The Memorial Chargers girls basketball program is one of the top teams in the state. The team has just four losses on the year.
Memorial Chargers Head Coach Motivates & Inspires Team
Daniel Hawk
The Memorial Chargers girls basketball program is one of the top teams in the state. The team has just four losses on the year.
Text 'Creek' To 741-741 For Crisis Support & Resources
Chinh Doan
The Muscogee Nation is increasing resources to help its members and our community who are going through crisis. The CDC reported Native Americans are at higher risk of dying by suicide compared with other Americans. Anyone can text the word 'Creek' to 741-741 to get resources from the Muscogee Nation Crisis Text Line.
Text 'Creek' To 741-741 For Crisis Support & Resources
Chinh Doan
The Muscogee Nation is increasing resources to help its members and our community who are going through crisis. The CDC reported Native Americans are at higher risk of dying by suicide compared with other Americans. Anyone can text the word 'Creek' to 741-741 to get resources from the Muscogee Nation Crisis Text Line.
Elementary Students Dress Up As Famous Oklahomans
News On 6
A group of Fort Gibson elementary students dressed up as famous Oklahomans as part of a living history museum project.
Elementary Students Dress Up As Famous Oklahomans
News On 6
A group of Fort Gibson elementary students dressed up as famous Oklahomans as part of a living history museum project.
Saying Thank You To Hardworking Healthcare Workers
Ashlyn Brothers
News On 6 is saying thank you to the Healthcare workers across Oklahoma who are putting in long hours during the pandemic. Healthcare workers said it's not about the sandwich and dessert, rather it's the smile beaming from behind the mask. A simple 'thank you' gives them the motivation to keep moving forward.
Saying Thank You To Hardworking Healthcare Workers
Ashlyn Brothers
News On 6 is saying thank you to the Healthcare workers across Oklahoma who are putting in long hours during the pandemic. Healthcare workers said it's not about the sandwich and dessert, rather it's the smile beaming from behind the mask. A simple 'thank you' gives them the motivation to keep moving forward.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Memorial Chargers Head Coach Motivates & Inspires Team
Daniel Hawk
The Memorial Chargers girls basketball program is one of the top teams in the state. The team has just four losses on the year.
Text 'Creek' To 741-741 For Crisis Support & Resources
Chinh Doan
The Muscogee Nation is increasing resources to help its members and our community who are going through crisis. The CDC reported Native Americans are at higher risk of dying by suicide compared with other Americans. Anyone can text the word 'Creek' to 741-741 to get resources from the Muscogee Nation Crisis Text Line.
Elementary Students Dress Up As Famous Oklahomans
News On 6
A group of Fort Gibson elementary students dressed up as famous Oklahomans as part of a living history museum project.
Saying Thank You To Hardworking Healthcare Workers
Ashlyn Brothers
News On 6 is saying thank you to the Healthcare workers across Oklahoma who are putting in long hours during the pandemic. Healthcare workers said it's not about the sandwich and dessert, rather it's the smile beaming from behind the mask. A simple 'thank you' gives them the motivation to keep moving forward.
Tallgrass Prairie Preserve Partners With Electric Automaker
News On 6
The Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska is helping develop off-road capabilities for electric pickups. The Preserve is the largest stretch of protected tallgrass prairie on earth and has a huge herd of bison.
New Arts & Cultural District Coming To Downtown Stilwell, Adair County
Jordan Tidwell
An Arts and Cultural District will soon be coming to Downtown Stilwell and Adair County. Organizers said they hope this will be a chance to show off the creative talents of the community.
View More Stories