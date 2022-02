Thursday, February 10th 2022, 5:04 pm

By: News 9

First Responders On Scene Of Rollover Accident In West OKC

Oklahoma City police and fire departments have responded to the scene of a rollover accident Thursday afternoon in west OKC.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on North Council Road near West Reno Avenue.

So far, authorities believe this to be a one-vehicle rollover accident. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Their condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story.