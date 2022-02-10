Abortions In Texas Fell 60% In 1st Month Under New Restrictions

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 4:47 pm

By: Associated Press

Abortions in Texas fell by 60% in the first month under the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. in decades.

That's according to the first figures released by Texas health officials since the law known as Senate Bill 8 took effect in September.

The law bans abortion in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. More than 5,400 abortions were reported in Texas in August.

The next month, that number dropped to 2,200 under the law. Planned Parenthood called the numbers “the very beginning of the devastating impact” of the law.