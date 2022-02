Thursday, February 10th 2022, 5:23 pm

By: News 9

Twitching, verbal outbursts, involuntary repetitive movements and sounds: These are the symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder that tends to affect boys more often than girls.

Now, these symptoms are being seen more in girls.

