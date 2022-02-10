Okla. Speaker: House Not Likely To Consider School Voucher Act

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 3:34 pm

By: News 9

A state Senate bill that would have given Oklahoma students a voucher to help offset the costs of a private education, called The Oklahoma Empowerment Act, will not be heard this session in the state House, its speaker told reporters Thursday.

"Quite honestly, I don' believe it will be heard in the House," Speaker Charles McCall said, shooting down Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat's school choice bill endorsed in Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State Monday. "Once again, it's something that's not been discussed with us."

Rural public schools' advocates had told News 9 that the act would be devastating to schools in Oklahoma's rural counties, many of which don't have private school options.

Related Story: School Choice Bills Will Be Funded By State Aid; Rural Schools Express Concern

Tune in to News 9 at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. for the latest on this development.



