OKCFD Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson Gives Update On NW OKC Fire

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 2:25 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson gave an update on the situation surrounding the Canton Apartments.

He said in a statement that his teams will be on scene through the demolition of the structure to help with any still burning remains of the building.

He also said that the cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time due to the structure being too compromised for investigators to enter safely.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is continuing to maintain resources on scene to assist with fire extinguishment as the building is being demolished. This is still slated to be a multi-day process, and we are working closely with project developers, a building engineer, and the demolition company to facilitate the process. Fire department equipment and personnel will be on scene and rotated at scheduled intervals until the demolition is completed. Oklahoma City Fire Department Fire Investigators have been on scene since the evening the fire began. Just as the building quickly became too structurally compromised for firefighters to enter the building for fire extinguishment, it was also unsafe to allow fire investigators inside the building to investigate. The extent of fire damage coupled with the inability to make entry and now the demolition has altered the way investigators conduct their investigation. Fire Investigators are on scene as demolition continues to examine building components as they become accessible. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.