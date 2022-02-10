Witness: Car Goes Airborne, Lands On Roof In NW OKC

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 2:44 pm

By: News 9

The driver of a sedan was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a crash that left him perched atop a house in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials said.

Authorities at the scene near MacArthur Boulevard and Hefner Road said the black sedan hit something, causing it to roll and land on top of the residence. Firefighters said the car crashed through at least one fence and hit a tree before crashing through the concrete wall and landing on the roof.

A witness at the scene told News 9 that the vehicle had gone airborne.

An Oklahoma City Fire Department spokesperson told News 9 that the driver was able to get out of the car on his own.

The home had a window broken, but it was not immediately believed there was any structural damage to the home.

The car has been towed from the area.