Speaker Of The House Kills Plan To Push School Choice 'Voucher' Act

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 6:27 pm

Speaker of the House Charles McCall put a chill on the governor’s plans to push a school choice voucher bill this session in comments to reporters on Wednesday.

The Republican Speaker of the House said the Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts bill will not be heard in the House of Representatives during the 2022 legislative session.

“I don’t plan to hear that bill this year, and I’ve communicated that,” McCall said.

This was stunning because this school choice initiative was a top priority for Governor Kevin Stitt — he mentioned it by name in the State of the State speech — and the top Republican Senator Pro Tempore Greg Treat who authored the bill.

Speaker McCall said today that his priorities as a representative of rural Oklahomans differ from those of the governor and Senator Treat.

“The obvious question for someone who lives in Atoka, Oklahoma, population 3,000 people, 12,000 in the county, is what does somebody, what does a kid with a voucher do? What do they do with that?” McCall said.

Speaker McCall’s comments echoed those of rural schools’ advocates that have expressed concern about the bill since it was released in January.

Governor Kevin Stitt unveiled an essentially flat budget on Monday, while also announcing some big goals for schools and teachers.

Senator Pro Tempore Greg Treat said today his Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts legislation would not take away from the funding formula for public schools.

“My commitment is not only to be able to give parents choice but to protect the momentum we’ve had in funding public education in Oklahoma,” said Treat.

In a statement after McCall’s comments, Senator Treat says he is now “more determined than ever” to fight for this legislation.

OSDE officials expressed concern that the bill will cut funding to public schools.

“The governor’s voucher scheme is actually going to take a direct hit to students in public school. and it is going to represent a significant cut in funding per pupil,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.

The governor's office responded to today's comments today forwarding a survey showing that 62% of Oklahomans support Education Spending Accounts, which this bill would create.








