News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, February 10th 2022, 11:46 am
By:
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 10)
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 10, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 10)
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (February 9)
News 9
News 9 at 10 p.m. Newscast (February 9)
Drumright Autistic Athlete Scores First Basket Of Senior Night Game
Amy Slanchik
A Drumright High School basketball player who has special needs is showing his community anything is possible. Tyler Lafarlette scored the first basket in the game against Olive on Senior Night this week.
Bipartisan Group Of US Senators Seek To Strengthen Certification Of Electoral Votes
Alex Cameron
A bipartisan group of Senators is working to tighten up the law that governs the process by which Congress certifies the electoral votes of each state.
Ascension St. John Closing Pediatric Intensive Care Unit To Expand Adult ICU
Kristen Weaver
Ascension Saint John will be closing its 22-bed unit that treats children in less than three months. The hospital has decided to invest millions in more adult ICU space. However, some people are worried they may have to take their children out of state, since there will be only one pediatric unit left in Tulsa.
Muscogee Nation Concerned About Georgia Statue Depicting Ancestor
Shannon Rousseau
The Muscogee Nation is upset about a new statue in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta has plans to install a statue of Chief Tomochichi at Peace Park. Tribal members said they have two big issues with the artwork.
OSU Med Students Inspire Kids Through Teddy Bear Lesson
Sawyer Buccy
OSU Medical students spent the morning at Eugene Field Elementary School inspiring kids to become doctors and nurses. Their fun twist on the lesson was to use teddy bears to teach the kids!
Free Boater Safety Courses Offered By GRDA
News On 6
GRDA is offering free boater safety courses leading up to the summer season. You can go to the GRDA ecosystems and education center in Langley, Oklahoma to get a boating certificate or to brush up on safety knowledge.
