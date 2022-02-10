Curbside Flowers Prepares Bouquets Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 10:34 am

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Curbside Flowers plans to prepare over 2,000 arrangements and pick-up starts Friday.

"Today we are learning about all of the different bouquets we are going to make this weekend for customers," said Ranya Forgotson, the Director of Curbside.

They also plan to teach important job skills and offer hours of employment to people transitioning out of homelessness.

The winter storm last February made it difficult for everyone to get their flowers, but with the perfect weather, Curbside Flowers is excited to share their skills this year.

"The more bouquets we can sell, the more hours of employment we get to create for people," said Forgotson. "When you buy a bouquet, you can guarantee your entire purchase is making a difference."

Pick-up for these flowers begins Friday and goes until Valentine's Day.

You still have a chance to buy a bouquet, which can be ordered in different sizes.

To order your bouquet, click here.