Canton Apartments Crumble As Fire Continues To Burn

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 9:29 am

By: News 9

After Tuesday's apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City, the building is crumbling Thursday as firefighters continue to fight flames and demolition crews tend to the scene.

News 9's Jordan Dafnis caught a live-look of the building as parts of it collapsed early Thursday morning.

Firefighters are still on the scene Thursday morning as the building is steadily getting taken down.

Smoke is still heavy in the area and is affecting much of the metro through Thursday morning.

Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.

Related Story: Crews Begin Demolition Efforts Following 5-Alarm Apartment Fire



