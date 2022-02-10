Morning Clouds Lead Into Sunny Afternoon Across The Metro

Thursday, February 10th 2022, 6:19 am

Cloudy skies are across the metro Thursday morning, but we will see sunshine in the afternoon.

Highs for Thursday will climb into the 50s and 60s.

Look for clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s Thursday night.

Friday will be mild with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a strong cold front will arrive in the afternoon.

This will bring very strong north winds with gusts of 30-40 mph.

Saturday will be very chilly behind that boundary.

We may see a few flurries early Saturday morning, but sunshine will return in the afternoon.